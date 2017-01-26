W2O brings on Amy Lamparske as MD of digital media

MINNEAPOLIS: W2O Group has hired Amy Lamparske as MD of digital media.

In this newly created position, Lamparske is working with leaders from recently acquired digital media and analytics firm Sentient Interactive to integrate its capabilities into W2O’s client offering. She’s also focused on integrating and expanding the firm’s digital offering in paid, earned, shared, and owned media.

"I have been following the agency for quite a bit of time," Lamparske said. "I love the opportunity to partner with clients and help them through the digital transformation that so many companies are ging through right now."

Lamparske joined the agency at the end of last year, based in its Minneapolis office. She is partnering with Adam Cossman, chief digital officer, and Jeff Rohwer, MD of digital strategy and innovation. She is also working closely with W2O president Bob Pearson.

"We’re really looking at building out a much more focused digital as well as advertising capability," Cossman said. "We want to differentiate the agency as not just a PR powerhouse with expertise in social, but one that can work in marketing, digital, advertising, and analytics."

Previously, Lamparske was head of global social media for 3M. Over her career, she has also led digital and social media for General Mills and worked as director of digital marketing and digital communications at Walmart eCommerce and Walmart, respectively.

"I think part of the attraction of the agency side is to be with like-minded people," Lamparske said. "When you're in a big company, you're working with three generations in the workforce and spending a lot of time influencing across teams. [At W2O], they are completely aligned with how I think and how I approach things."