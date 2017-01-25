Levick hires Sam Huxley to chair risk, business strategy practice

WASHINGTON: Levick has brought on Sam Huxley, previously the global lead of digital crisis at FleishmanHillard, as SVP and chair of its risk and business strategy practice.

Based in Washington, DC, Huxley is chairing the new practice and working as an adviser and strategist. He started in the role on January 4, reporting to chairman and CEO Richard Levick. The number of staffers in the practice is being determined.

"I was really excited about the vision that Richard [Levick] has in terms of how they are looking to grow," Huxley said. "Getting into a midsize shop and being able to build capabilities gets me most excited, and I think I have a pretty open canvas to build up a practice."

Most recently, Huxley was the lead digital and social strategist for corporate,and consumer brand accounts at FleishmanHillard starting in September 2012. Previously, he founded Back to the Lab Consulting and was a partner at Evol8tion, according to his LinkedIn profile.

As VP of strategy and insights at New Media Strategies, he worked with clients such as NBC, Chrysler, Sony Pictures, and Honda, according to a statement from Levick. Previously, he was director of creative strategy for Young & Rubicam Brands Team Microsoft.

Huxley said he is working to build out the practice to aid large corporate and multinational clients amid uncertain times.

"Obviously, it’s a pretty unsettled landscape with a lot of apprehension among clients, and we’re helping them come up with scenarios and explaining how you plan for them," he said.