Two minutes with influencer and fitness model Marc Fitt

Fast Facts CONTENT SPECIALISM Video content, photography, vlogging, podcasting. Themes covered include lifestyle, entrepreneurship, fitness REACH Facebook 5M; YouTube: 42M total views and 300,000 subscribers; Instagram: 1.5M; Snapchat: 100K average views; Twitter: 65K AUDIENCE DEMOGRAPHIC U.S.A., Mexico, Canada, Brazil, India, China, U.K., Germany HIGH-PROFILE BRAND ACTIVATIONS Huawei, Rise, More Supplements, Braun, Gymshark, SPM Drink Systems

What is your general approach to working with brands?

Staying true to myself. I will not promote something I don’t believe in, something that will not be aligned with my mission. For me, it is all about inspiration, motivation, and being a better human being physically and mentally. That is the type of stuff I would promote. I want to make sure I connect with people and brands that will bring something to my followers. [A brand I work with] could be a tool or anything that will help them in their journey to become a better version of themselves.

What is your advice to brands that approach online influencers to market their products?

Understand the person you are talking to. Understand their audience. See what they are doing. Do not try to force them to do something they are not used to doing because the audience will feel it if they are not true to themselves. A lot of people will just jump on the deal because they make money with it. In my case, it is not about money. It is about what we can bring to the audience. I think that should be the way to go.

How do you build a community of followers?

Stay true to yourself. Be as crazy as you are. People will connect with you. Some will not. You cannot please everybody. Accept that. When you accept that, you just create what you want to create. Stay consistent. Post something every day. When I grew my followers to the millions, I was always posting and staying true to myself while doing that. People jump on it and then talk to their friends about following me.

What do you bring to the table that mainstream media doesn’t?

The connection to followers directly. So when I say something, they will be inclined to listen to me, because they know I don’t promote shit. So I promote what I believe in. Even if I have an offer of $1 million, I will decline it if it is not something I believe in. If I am talking about something, my followers know they can use it because I have tested it.