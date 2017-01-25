Finsbury names Aston Bridgman Japan co-president

He will work alongside co-president Kyota Narimatsu.

TOKYO: Fisnbury has hired Aston Bridgman as co-president of Finsbury Japan, based in its Tokyo office.

He will work with fellow co-president Kyota Narimatsu to boost the firm’s footprint in Japan and across the Asia-Pacific region.

Bridgman was most recently head of communications for the local operations of Deutsche Bank Group, where he worked for a dozen years. He also previously worked with Merrill Lynch Japan Securities and UBS Japan Securities.

"[Bridgman] brings deep experience in corporate and financial communications, as well as issues management, and has worked extensively across the local market, making him a great addition to our team," Finsbury CEO Michael Gross said in a statement.

 

