Lippe Taylor hires W2O veteran Paul Dyer as president

Added 47 minutes ago by Diana Bradley

Dyer had worked at W2O since 2009, most recently as president of analytics and insights.

NEW YORK: Lippe Taylor has hired W2O Group’s Paul Dyer as president, the agency said Wednesday morning.

Dyer joined the firm this month. He is focusing on bringing new capabilities to Lippe Taylor clients while helping the agency "realize its vision of advancing the traditional PR model to one focused on creating public relevance for its clients," it said in a statement.

The strategy includes insights driven by creative content marketing, communications, and influencer management, all supported by digital, according to the firm.

Dyer joined the agency from W2O Group, where he worked in several roles since 2009, most recently as president of analytics and insights. He also held the positions of chief commercial officer, head of media and engagement, head of corporate development, and head of social media at W2O. Previously, Dyer was MD of interactive at CarryOn Communications.

Lippe Taylor also recently hired Fred Gerantabee as chief digital officer and Jayne Whitmer as chief creative officer.

Dyer could not be immediately reached for comment.

 

