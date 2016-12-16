Six things you've missed if you haven't updated your segmentation

Join a growing community of PRWeek comms professionals today

Sponsored feature

By Jake Palenicek, director of financial services, YouGov, January 25, 2017

Finance brands that fail to update their segmentation could find themselves behind the times, neglecting their needs - and those of their customers

Sponsored feature

By YouGov, December 16, 2016

Brands need to know how consumers are changing as they are changing - which means keeping audience segments updated on a rolling basis

Sponsored feature

December 12, 2016

For brands, big movements in popular perception happen regularly - from unexpected crises to planned product changes. Find out how these things impact on customer attitudes - and how you need to respond.

Sponsored feature

November 15, 2016

Millennials came of age during the 2008 recession - so their approach to banking is very different from that of their elders

Sponsored feature

By YouGov, November 15, 2016

Research shows that 55 per cent of users employ an ad blocker to protect themselves from malware and viruses

Sponsored feature

By YouGov, November 15, 2016

Forget the myth of the distracted multi-screener - they're observant of ads and in search of buying advice

Sponsored feature

By YouGov, November 14, 2016

Ad targeting needs to be based on outside connected data sets to bring consumers into sharp focus

Sponsored feature

By YouGov, November 14, 2016

Online focus groups are often overlooked - but they can deliver invaluable insights

Sponsored feature

By YouGov, November 14, 2016

One in six businesses don't place importance on employees' work-life balance - and small companies lag behind bigger employers on employees' mental well being

Sponsored feature

By YouGov, November 11, 2016

We speak to figures in the corporate world to find out how organisations should respond when things go wrong

