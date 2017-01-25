Twitter sees record live stream viewers for Trump inauguration

Added 26 minutes ago by Simon Gwynn, Campaign UK , Be the first to comment

A partnership with PBS brought nearly 7 million viewers to the platform.

News

More than 6.8 million unique viewers opened Twitter's Inauguration Day live stream with PBS last Friday, breaking the record for the social network's most viewed live stream to date.

The ascendancy of Donald Trump to the most powerful political office in the world overtook Twitter’s previous most viewed live stream, which was of election day two months ago. That stream had seen Twitter partner with BuzzFeed.

In terms of Twitter activity, however, the ceremony did not touch the election itself, with 12 million tweets related to the inauguration sent on the day of the event, compared with 75 million election-related tweets on election day.

This story first appeared on campaignlive.co.uk.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Would you like to post a comment?

Please Sign in or register.

Join a growing community of PRWeek comms professionals today

  • Read more articles each month
  • Sign up for free specialised news bulletins
Register Now
Already Registered?

Get our email newsletters

Need to Know

2016 Global Agency Business Report

2016 Hall of Femme

2016 PRWeek U.S. Awards winners

Salary Survey 2016

The New Influencers

Hot Right Now