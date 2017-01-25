Breakfast Briefing, 1.25.2017: Snapchat looks for big pre-IPO holding company commitments

What Snapchat wants from the major holding companies: Hundreds of millions of dollars in media spending this year. Snapchat parent Snap Inc., widely reported to be going public, has reached out to the big four holding companies, asking them to commit to $100 million to $200 million in ad spending this year, according to The Wall Street Journal. That’s as much as three times as they spent last year.



Syrian Twitter star reaches out to Trump. Seven-year-old Bana al-Abed, who became an internet sensation for her tweets describing the destruction in Aleppo, has written a letter to President Donald Trump asking him to do something for children in the war-torn country. Her family was relocated to Turkey.

Aleppo Twitter star Bana al-Abed writes letter to President Trump, asking him to "save" Syria’s children https://t.co/ad5HoPfKtn pic.twitter.com/U2PaCrqv0O — NBC News (@NBCNews) January 25, 2017



Spicer defends "alternative facts." White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer compared "alternative facts," as described by Trump administration counselor Kellyanne Conway, to weather reports on Fox News on Tuesday night. "There are times, like anything else, it's not alternative facts, it's that there's sometimes you can watch two different stations and get two different weather reports," Spicer said on the Hannity program. "That doesn’t mean the station was lying to you."

More of WH press sec. Sean Spicer comparing '"alternative facts" to getting "two different weather reports" -- on 'Hannity' last night: pic.twitter.com/0CYeZJhf4K — David Wright (@DavidWright_CNN) January 25, 2017



What Spicer will be asked about today: Donald Trump tweeted on Thursday morning that he will ask for a "major investigation" into voter fraud, despite little to no evidence of widespread issues. Also: Tuesday night, Trump threatened to "send in the feds" to fix violent crime in Chicago. What the president is thinking about at 9:16 pm: the ratings battle between Fox News and CNN. NPR: How some companies are taking advantage of Trump’s tweets.



National park defies info ban. Not every Twitter account run by the federal government is listening to a new edict restricting how departments communicate with the public and the media via social media and press releases. Badlands National Park responded by tweeting several scientific facts about climate change on Tuesday night. The tweets were deleted, but not before they went viral. Also: Sources have told The Huffington Post that the Trump administration has ordered the Environmental Protection Agency to take down its page on climate change.