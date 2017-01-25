Colin Byrne and GCS's Coni retain CIPR board roles under new president

New CIPR president Jason MacKenzie has co-opted Weber Shandwick UK and EMEA CEO Colin Byrne, and Government Communication Service head of insight and evaluation Keith Coni on to his board.

Byrne and Coni joined the CIPR board at the start of last year as picks of then president Rob Brown.

New president MacKenzie said he had reappointed them to create a board that would "ensure that 2017 will be marked by the continued drive to improve professional standards".

MacKenzie's board also includes president-elect for 2018 Sarah Hall, last year's president Brow, honorary treasurer Simon Thompson and four elected members.

Separately, Byrne left the board of the PRCA last year, having sat on it since 2011. He was succeeded on the professional body's leadership team by Weber's London MD Rachel Friend.

MacKenzie himself left his role as MD of Birmingham agency Liquid at the end of last year.