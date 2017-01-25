Budgets have been slashed in public sector comms and we have to embrace it

Added to that there are just two months left of the current financial year and traditionally this is a time to spend any excess budget.

Around seven or eight years ago we had a PR campaigns budget of £200,000 and with additional funding one year, our spend topped £1m. This seems like a long time ago and if I was given the same money today I am not sure I would be able to spend it.

Every year we have only £4,000 to use towards PR activity, which makes it a huge challenge to carry out an average of around 50 campaigns each year.

I am still stunned to hear of public sector PR advertising and campaign budgets in the hundreds of thousands of pounds.

Big budgets do still exist in the public sector and not just for national organisations.