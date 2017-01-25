In brief: Stronger In PR man joins H+K, Harvard's board reshuffle, MLB hires experiential firm

H+K hires Stronger In PR man

David Chaplin, formerly the director of strategic communications at Britain Stronger in Europe, has joined Hill+Knowlton Strategies in London as senior associate director in its energy and industrial team. He was a founder member of the campaign group, before which he worked at Business for New Europe, another pro-EU campaign organisation. He had worked for various MPs, the agency MHP and the charity NSPCC earlier in his career.

Harvard reshuffles leadership

Chime-owned Harvard has reshuffled its leadership with the creation of the new Harvard Group structure. Louie St Claire becomes group MD of the new overarching unit, while Ellie Thompson has been promoted to lead its PR and augmented reality division, whose clients include Fujitsu and Lloyd's of London. Pete Marcus moves to create a new planning team as group planning director, and Hannah Williams will join as a director in March, having left 3 Monkeys Zeno.

MLB takes on European experiential agency

MLB has appointed creative agency Imagination as its European experiential agency of record, after a competitive four-way pitch. Work begins immediately and is planned to roll out over three years. PRWeek reported in December that the league was scouting out various PR and digital agencies, and understands further agency hires are in the pipeline.

RKM hired for beauty brand

RKM Communications has been appointed to manage all press, publicity and social media for Italian beauty and body care firm, The Baldan Group. The company is new to the UK but has been active in Italy and beyond for more than 40 years.

Palm wins new restaurant brief

Palm PR has been appointed by venture capital business Fork and Blade to support the expansion of its hospitality portfolio with Greek and Turkish-inspired restaurant and bar Firedog, in central London. The cotnract spans PR, social media and reviews.