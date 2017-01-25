Defra forced to defend 'appalling' media handling of major climate change report

The Government has been forced to defend its media handling of a major report released last week, after being accused by politicians and pressure groups of trying to bury bad news.

The UK Climate Change Risk Assessment was quietly put online last Wednesday, with no proactive media relations work. Instead, a news story was put on the Gov.uk website, with a link to the report.





Perhaps unsurprisingly, virtually no national news outlets have covered the report, which is only published every five years.





In contrast, the previous assessment, in January 2012, was released with a high-profile launch, including a speech by the then environment secretary Caroline Spelman, and a press release to the media.





This resulted in widespread coverage, with pieces in several national newspapers.





The UK Climate Change Risk Assessment 2017 warns that Britain faces "significant risks" to future food supplies, thousands of more people dying from heatwaves each year, and damage from severe flooding.



It states that the government needs to take "more action" in five of the top six areas of climate-change risk facing Britain – health, drought, food shortages driving up prices, flooding, and ‘natural capital’ such as soil quality for farming.



The government is taking "appropriate action" in just 18 of 56 risks identified in the new report.









I was astonished, it was literally sneaked out, they didn’t put out a press release, they didn’t tweet about it, they did a news story that was tucked away at the bottom of their home page. Bob Ward, policy and comms director at LSE’s Grantham Research Institute on Climate Change and the Environment The decision by Defra’s press team not to be more proactive in promoting the latest report to the media has been condemned by campaigners.