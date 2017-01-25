UK among least corrupt countries but report warns Government strategy is lacking

The UK, including its institutions, are one of the ten least corrupt countries in the world, according to Transparency International's annual world corruption perceptions index.

Britain’s institutions were awarded 81 points out of a maximum of 100, putting them in joint tenth place with Luxembourg and Germany out of a list of 176 countries.





Among the worst performing countries for corruption were Somalia, in last place, North Korea and Syria, while Demark and New Zealand held joint first place on the list.





At an anti-corruption summit, hosted by then Prime Minister David Cameron last May, the Government pledged to take a number of measures to tackle corruption.





These included a public central register of company beneficial ownership information and highlighted the existence of its joint money-laundering intelligence taskforce, which has law enforcement, regulators and the banks among its officials.





The Government also said it would work with other countries to establish an international anti-corruption coordination centre and that it was consulting on asset recovery legislation, including confiscation orders and ‘unexplained wealth orders’.





In addition, it said it would develop a cross-government anti-corruption strategy by the end of 2016, which would set out its long-term vision for tackling corruption.





However, the strategy has not yet been made public and a spokeswoman for the Cabinet Office could only say that it would be published "in due course".



