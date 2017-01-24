Alcohol e-commerce platform Drizly brings on 360PR+ as AOR

Alcohol e-commerce platform Drizly has picked 360PR+ as PR AOR.

Drizly, which lets users buy beer, wine, and spirits, is available in more than 40 cities in the U.S. and Canada. It boasts in-store pickup and one-hour delivery through partnerships with local retailers.

360PR+’s strategy for Drizly includes earned media, consumer events, and social media strategy. It is also helping the company with corporate reputation, strategic consulting, and design on social media.

"360 is helping us build awareness with consumers and introduce them to the idea of alcohol e-commerce, one-hour delivery, and the ability to price-shop across liquor stores," said Malcolm Faulds, Drizly's marketing SVP. "There is a lot of innovation in our business, so we needed a partner that could help us get the word out in a compelling and straightforward way."

Rob Bratskeir, EVP at 360, is co-leading the account with Sheila Tayebi and Mark Nolan, account supervisors. Budget information was not disclosed. It began working with the company in late November.

The last PR firm Drizly worked with was PAN Communications, on a short-term project basis last year.

Faulds explained that the company brought on a PR AOR because it wanted a partner with more experience in retail, e-commerce, and alcohol than Drizly’s internal PR team has.

"360 had that experience, along with a sharp team that is strategic, pragmatic, and efficient in their approach," said Faulds. "We also saw value for spend in the proposal they gave us."

360PR+ has offices in Boston, New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC, and partners in 100 other cities through PROI Worldwide. The firm’s footprint also matches Drizly’s, which is based in Boston and has an office in New York.

"We feel we had good category experience across the verticals that were needed and we brought fresh thinking and enthusiasm," said Bratskeir. "The people working on the business enjoy drinking adult beverages, but also tracking the category and seeing how dynamic it is. That is a great deal of fun for us, too."

