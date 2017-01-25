Brunswick brings on Damas, Stott-Bumsted in healthcare roles

Both will support the firm's healthcare clients, with Stott-Bumsted also focusing on public affairs.

NEW YORK: Brunswick Group has brought on two partners, Raul Damas and Hannah Stott-Bumsted.

Both will support the firm’s healthcare clients, with Stott-Bumsted also focusing on public affairs. They will report to group chief executive Susan Gilchrist and work closely with Brunswick founder and chairman Alan Parker.

"With my being brought on-board and [Stott-Bumsted] being brought on-board, the firm is strengthening its capabilities in advising healthcare-industry clients," Damas said.

Damas previously worked with Brunswick while at Purdue and Pfizer. He started in his role in early January and is based in New York.

"I will be focusing on helping healthcare clients navigate the current environment," he explained. "We see it as highly volatile in terms of the pressures on the traditional healthcare business model, and the rhetoric around the industry with policymakers and the general public is at a peak of intensity."

Damas most recently worked at Purdue Pharma as VP of corporate affairs and communications and previously in media relations and policy for Pfizer. Earlier, he was associate director of political affairs in the administration of President George W. Bush and national coalitions director for the Republican National Committee. Damas also founded a polling and communications firm called Latino Operations.

Stott-Bumsted joined the agency after serving as counselor to the deputy secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Previously, she was a lawyer for the Treasury Department and worked at Washington, DC, law firm Williams & Connolly.

"Before I joined government, I spent eight years as litigator," Stott-Bumsted said. "I’m not new to client service, but I’ll be serving in a different way. I was inspired by how [Brunswick staff was] committed to their clients in a way I found similar to the folks I met in government. That commitment resonated with me."

Stott-Bumsted will join the firm on February 13, based in Washington, DC.

Brunswick also recently hired Kate Fall, an aide to former U.K. Prime Minister David Cameron, for a role focused on recruitment and Christian Lawrence, former head of communications at reinsurance giant Munich Re, as a partner in Munich.