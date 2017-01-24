Facebook hires NBC News' Erika Masonhall for news partnerships team

Masonhall said she is joining the company weeks after it hired former CNN anchor Campbell Brown, who is leading the news partnership team.

NEW YORK: Erika Masonhall is leaving NBC News to join Facebook’s news partnerships team.

Masonhall is the second major communications hire for the unit. It brought on former CNN anchor Campbell Brown earlier this month to lead the group.

Based in New York, Masonhall will help to lead strategic communications for the news partnerships team, she said on social media on Monday.

Masonhall has served as VP of communications at NBC News since July 2014, leading comms for programs including NBC Nightly News and Meet the Press. She also served as a media strategist and spokesperson for the network’s talent, broadcasts, brands, and initiatives, according to her LinkedIn account. Masonhall previously worked as director of communications at NBC News.

Prior to joining the network, she was a press secretary for former Sen. Joe Lieberman (I-CT) and a press assistant for the Democratic Leadership Council.

Earlier this month, Brown said her role would include working directly with partners in the media to "help them understand how Facebook can expand the reach of their journalism and contribute value to their businesses."

The social network has faced criticism for not cracking down on the spread of fake news more actively during the 2016 presidential campaign.

Masonhall could not be immediately reached for comment.