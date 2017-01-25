Red Consultancy and Kazoo face fight as Samsung consolidates UK PR

Samsung is consolidating its UK PR support, with longstanding retained agencies The Red Consultancy and Kazoo both in the running for a consolidated, single brief, PRWeek has learned.

The electronics giant's UK press office has been run by The Red Consultancy since mid-2009, when it won the business from Weber Shandwick.

Kazoo was also appointed to its brief, which covers awards and reviews, in 2009.

The two briefs are now to be consolidated into a single agency relationship.

Agency intermediary The Observatory International is contacting relevant agencies this week to invite them to pitch for the new account. Both Kazoo and Red will be invited.

A spokesperson for the company said: "As part of an ongoing process to ensure utmost efficiency within our marketing operations, Samsung Electronics is undertaking a review of its PR agency set-up in the UK.

"The review will ensure we have the right set-up in place to support our objectives in today’s landscape."

The news comes almost exactly a year after head of PR Rachel Lloyd, who had joined Samsung in April 2009, left the business. Her role was eliminated by the Korea-headquartered firm, and no successor has been appointed.

Samsung's review does not affect its relationship with Taylor Herring, with whom it runs certain activations on a project basis, or its experiential and content work with M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment, which has included its lauded partnership with comic Jack Whitehall.

Samsung has worked on a Europe-wide basis with agencies including iris and The Romans.