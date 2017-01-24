Apple's Musa Tariq joins Ford as chief brand officer

He is reporting to both Stephen Odell and Ray Day in the newly created role.

DEARBORN, MI: Ford Motor Company has hired Musa Tariq as VP and chief brand officer, effective next Monday.

In this newly created role, Tariq will report jointly to Stephen Odell, EVP of global marketing, sales, and service, and Ray Day, VP of communications.

Tariq will work to build and differentiate the Ford brand, the company said in a statement, collaborating with marketing, communications, and company leaders.

The automaker created Tariq’s role as part of its expansion as an auto and mobility company and its "drive to go further in connecting and engaging with today’s consumers," it said in a statement.

He will join Ford from Apple, where he has worked for more than two years as global marketing and communication director for retail. He launched initiatives enhancing the retail experience in more than 490 Apple Stores and for more than 65,000 retail staffers globally, Ford said in a statement.

Previously, Tariq was senior director of social media and community at Nike and global head of digital marketing and the first director of social media at Burberry.

Late last year, Ford bought on two other former Apple staffers: Michaela Johndrow, former director of global PR, and former director of corporate communications Colin Smith.

Tariq was not available for comment.

Ford is set to release its fourth-quarter and full-year 2016 earnings on Thursday. In the third quarter, its profit was down 55% from the prior year, in which it achieved record Q3 earnings.