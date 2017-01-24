Friends of the Earth comms chief departs for CharityComms

Adeela Warley, head of communications and supporter experience at Friends of the Earth, will take up the chief executive role at CharityComms next month.

CharityComms, the membership network for voluntary sector communications professionals, has appointed Adeela Warley as chief executive.

Warley, head of communications and supporter experience at Friends of the Earth, succeeds Vicky Browning, who is about to join the charity leaders body Acevo as chief executive.

Warley, who will take up her new role on 20 February, has previously been a trustee of CharityComms, the membership body said.

She said she was "honoured and excited" to be taking up the position.

"Now more than ever charities need to explain what they do, to be accountable for how they manage their money and show the positive difference they make to people’s lives," Warley said.

John Grounds, chair of CharityComms, said Warley’s "record as a champion of effective, impactful communication speaks for itself".

He said: "Adeela has a deep personal commitment to the highest standards in integrated communications alongside a belief that we can all learn from each other as we strive to be the best we can be as professionals and for our causes."

Craig Bennett, chief executive of Friends of the Earth, said Warley had made a critical contribution to many of its campaigns and led a shift in its communications style from "broadcast to conversation".

This article first appeared in PRWeek sister title Third Sector