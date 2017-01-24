Comms manager named one of the 'best jobs in the UK'

Ignore the 'New Year, new job' mantra if you work in PR - communications manager is a new entry in the Best Jobs in the UK for 2017 list.

"You're (one of) the best" – communications managers (©Thinkstockphotos)
Job site Glassdoor's annual list is based upon job satisfaction, how much that role is in demand and pay and earnings potential.

Communications manager is a new entry at number 10 in this year's top 25, with finance manager claiming top spot, followed by tax manager and design manager.

"This report reinforces that the best jobs are highly skilled and are staying ahead of the growing trend toward workplace automation," said Glassdoor chief economist Andrew Chamberlain.

The Top 10 best jobs:

1. Finance manager
Median Base Salary: £68,000

2. Tax manager
Median Base Salary: £59,228

3. Design manager
Median Base Salary: £55,000

4. Audit manager
Median Base Salary: £59,500

5. HR manager
Median Base Salary: £50,000

6. Data scientist
Median Base Salary: £45,000

7. Supply chain manager
Median Base Salary: £53,000

8. Solutions architect
Median Base Salary: £65,000

9. Scrum master
Median Base Salary: £55,000

10. Communications manager
Median Base Salary: £46,800

