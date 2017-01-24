Breakfast Briefing, 1.24.2017: Brexit, Oscar nods, press reacts to Spicer reset

New from PRWeek: Burson-Marsteller has hired MSLGroup’s Kyle Farnham as U.S. consumer and brand marketing chair. CAA Marketing co-head and chief creative officer Jae Goodman on the positives and negatives of working with big-name talent. Next Fifteen sounded an upbeat note on its upcoming earnings, saying its U.S. business is strong. Brunswick held on to the top spot in Mergermarket’s global M&A rankings.



From across the pond: Britain’s Supreme Court ruled Parliament must vote on Article 50, which would enable the country to leave the European Union. The 8-to-3 decision is a minor hurdle for Prime Minister Theresa May, who is planning to go ahead with the pullout as scheduled.



Happening today: Price back on the Hill. President Donald Trump’s pick to run the Department of Health and Human Services, Tom Price, is scheduled to appear before the Senate Finance Committee today. He’s expected to be grilled again on Medicare and Medicaid and the Affordable Care Act. Also today: Trump is set to meet with the leaders of the big three Detroit automakers, and Oscar nominees will be announced in a live-streamed ceremony at 8:15 EST. Will the slate of Academy Awards contenders be more diverse than in recent years?



Report: Wells Fargo branches tipped off about inspections. Managers and staff at bank branches across the U.S. received advanced warning about internal inspections as Wells Fargo’s sales scandal unfolded, according to The Wall Street Journal. The newspaper reported that branches generally received 24 hours’ notice



Who says techies don't have a sense of humor? Google had some fun with its response to a WWD story that it is considering an acquisition of Conde Nast, name-dropping several of the company’s magazines in a statement saying it doesn’t comment on rumors.



How Sean Spicer’s Monday press conference is playing in the media. New York Times: Spicer reboots his relationship with the press; The Atlantic: The White House can’t easily repair its relationship with the media. Daily News: How the media should play hardball with Spicer. Making Spicer’s job harder: Trump repeats unfounded claim that he lost popular vote because millions voted illegally. More on Spicer vs. the press: Dippin’ Dots forgives and forgets; PR industry condemns ‘alternative facts;’ How 17 PR pros reacted to Spicer’s Saturday press conference.