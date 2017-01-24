Next 15: US exposure and acquisitions to benefit full-year results

Digital marketing and PR group Next 15 has sounded an upbeat note on trading ahead of its full-year results announcement, pointing to the impact of its exposure to the US market plus recent acquisitions.

In a trading statement released this morning, the London-listed company said it expects results to be "in line with market expectations and the board expects the group to make further good progress in the year ahead".

The firm, whose agency portfolio includes Bite, Lexis, Text100 and The Blueshirt Group, is due to announce its results for the year to 31 January in early April.

In today’s statement, Next 15 said in the second half its financial year it added additional business from General Motors, Unilever, KPMG and Deliveroo.

The company said it continued to see strength in its American operations, with more than 60 per cent of revenue generated in the US. "We believe the group should continue to benefit from the relative strength of the US economy and its currency," Next 15 said.

The firm pointed to acquisitions in the past year, including tech PR agency Publitek, technical content and digital marketing firm Pinnacle, along with b2b digital marketing agency Twogether and market research business HPI.

Next 15 chairman Richard Eyre said: "The group continues to invest in three areas: data, content and technology. This is positioning it well for the future and attracting a high calibre of talent and customers. In the year ahead we expect to enhance our data, content and technology capabilities organically and by acquisition, as we see these as drivers of long-term growth."

In September, Next 15 reported a 30.3 per cent rise in half-year revenue, to £80.5m ($104.4m), with pre-tax profit up nearly 50 per cent to £10.6m ($13.7m).