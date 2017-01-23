Dippin' Dots CEO to Sean Spicer: Let's be friends

"The ice cream of the future' offered an olive branch to the embattled White House press secretary on Monday.

PADUCAH, KY: Dippin’ Dots CEO Scott Fischer said Monday that he wants to be "friends rather than foes" with Sean Spicer after years-old tweets by the White House press secretary resurfaced showing him dissing the ice cream.

Several news outlets have covered Spicer’s longstanding grudge against Dippin’ Dots since his contentious press briefing on Saturday evening, pointing out several tweets posted between 2010 and 2015. In multiple tweets, Spicer bluntly says Dippin’ Dots is "not the ice cream of the future." In another, he tweeted his frustration that a Dippin’ Dots location ran out of vanilla ice cream.

In response, Fischer posted an open letter on Dippin’ Dots’ website on Monday afternoon, telling Spicer that the company had seen his tweets, but believes in "connecting the dots."

"We can even afford to treat the White House and press corps to an ice cream social," Fischer wrote. "What do you say? We’ll make sure there’s plenty of all your favorite flavors." 

Fischer adds that Dippin’ Dots is creating jobs and opportunities with double-digit growth in sales for the past three years.

"That means we’re creating jobs and opportunities," he says. "We hear that's on your agenda too." 

