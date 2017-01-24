Guinness World Records hires new PR agencies for Germany and the UAE

Guinness World Records has hired Havas PR and BPG Cohn & Wolfe to handle comms in Germany and the UAE respectively.

Havas, which was hired after a three-way competitive pitch that began in September, has a remit to continue to build and grow Guinness World Records' consumer brand awareness across Germany, Austria and Switzerland, as well as promoting its commercial business through B2B comms and events.

Havas replaces publishing specialist Arrowsmith, which has worked on the account since 2013. In Germany, the book itself will be promoted by the German publisher’s in-house marketing and PR department.

Havas PR managing director Ulrike Hanky-Mehner said: "We've already had some great experiences when working together with Guinness World Records as part of our brand and corporate PR campaigns for other clients. Therefore, we are thrilled at having the opportunity to start working directly for this amazing organisation, which has such a strong and unique culture."

BPG Cohn & Wolfe, a partnership in the Middle East between Cohn & Wolfe and sister WPP agency BPG Group’s PR arm, has been hired to handle PR in the UAE and Saudi Arabia after a three-way pitch. It will be the first time Guinness World Records, which opened an office in Dubai in 2013, has appointed an agency in the region.

The remit there is to increase awareness among children, families and young adults, including creative campaigns, plus regional events and promotion of its commercial offering.

Kevin Hasler, BPG Cohn & Wolfe MD, said the agency would work "to build stronger brand awareness and engagement with the public, business and government bodies in a part of the world where record breaking has become increasingly popular and valued".

Last year The Red Agency, the Havas-owned Australian consultancy, won a multi-agency pitch for Guinness World Records in Australia and New Zealand.