Prime Minister's comms strategist Robin Gordon-Farleigh departs for Edelman role

Robin Gordon-Farleigh, a senior comms strategist at Downing Street advising Theresa May and her predecessor David Cameron, has been hired by Edelman to work in its Dubai office.

Gordon-Farleigh will become Edelman's regional director for government strategies for the Middle East in March.

He has been news planner in the UK Prime Minister’s office, directing all news announcements across the UK Government, since 2011.

In his role in Downing Street, he has advised several international governments in the Middle East, Asia, North Africa and Europe on strategic comms as part of government-to-government bilateral relationships.

Gordon-Farleigh has over 23 years of experience working in the UK Government. Prior roles included head of media planning and strategy at the Department of Health and head of media planning at the Department for Work and Pensions.

Stephanie Lvovich, Edelman global chair of public affairs, said: "Robin is a widely respected government communications strategist, with significant experience at the heart of government. He has played a critical role in helping the UK Government to speak with one voice and communicate its policy agenda effectively."

In recent months Edelman has added other figures from UK political and government comms to its ranks, including Boris Johnson’s former adviser Will Walden as MD of its UK public affairs practice; former adviser to ex-Labour leader Ed Miliband, James Morris, as associate director; and Lucy Thomas, deputy director of Britain Stronger in Europe and former BBC producer, as a director.

Lvovich said: "Building on a number of recent senior government communications hires into our UK office, Robin joining Edelman represents another significant investment in our international government communications work, an area in which we have many clients."

Gordon-Farleigh said that he looked forward to helping "build out" Edelman's Middle East business.

"It has been a great six years at Number 10, which throughout I have felt truly honoured and humbled to work there at the top of government and in some small way contributed to deliver its agenda," he went on to say.

There have been a number of Downing Street comms departures in recent months since Theresa May entered Number 10, including new Stonehaven hire Caroline Preston and most prominently, Sir Craig Oliver's move to Teneo Blue Rubicon. Hires have included several journalists.