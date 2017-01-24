Nicola Adams picks fight that could see her become 'most sought-after athlete' in UK

Two-time Olympic boxing champion Nicola Adams has announced plans to turn professional - a move that the PR industry thinks could make her one of "the most sought-after" athletes in Britain.

During a press conference in London yesterday, Adams revealed that she had signed with boxing promoter Frank Warren and broadcast partner BT Sport, which will televise her fights in the UK.

"Together we can help take women’s boxing to a new level," said Adams, whose first professional fight will take place at the Manchester Arena on 8 April.

It will also be her first fight in front of a home crowd since London 2012.

Lee Murgatroyd, an independent consultant who manages comms for GB Boxing and who worked with Adams for over six years, said: "Nicola has the potential to build a good fanbase and perhaps bring people into the sport that would not otherwise have been boxing fans."

Paddy Hobbs, head of sport at PR firm Pretty Green, said the new level of regular exposure will give Adams the platform to "become one of the most sought-after athletes in Britain when it comes to brand partnerships".

Previously, Adams has worked with brands including Mitsubishi, Marks & Spencer and Virgin Active.

"With an appeal to mainstream audiences currently matched only by Anthony Joshua, Adams joining the paid ranks will unquestionably make boxing a more attractive commercial proposition," Hobbs said.

"This is not a case of Nicola Adams needing to turn professional, but boxing needing Nicola Adams to turn professional," he added.

Adam Raincock, head of comms at sports marketing firm Synergy Sponsorship, said turning professional would give Adams "a regular shop window" that the Olympics - which only happens every four years - can’t.

"My only word of warning is that commercial success in sport is linked to what you achieve in the ring, and if this doesn’t stay at the high standards she has set then we could see her commercial opportunities restricted to Olympic cycles."

Adams was the first ever female to win Gold in women's boxing at the Olympics in 2012, and the first British boxer to defend their title in 92 years, following her success in Rio last summer.

She has been released from her GB Boxing contract and will not fight at the Tokyo Olympics in 2020.