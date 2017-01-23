Breakfast Briefing, 1.23.2017: The Trump administration's lost first weekend

President Donald Trump's first full days in office were consumed by a spat with the media over the size of the crowd at his inauguration.

What everyone's talking about. White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer told the media a series of whoppers about the size of the crowd at President Donald Trump’s inauguration in a Saturday evening press conference. That led to the #SeanSpicerSays meme, fodder for Saturday Night Live, posts about Spicer’s years-old tweets about Dippin’ Dots, and former Bush spokesman Ari Fleischer weighing in. Several reporters covering the White House tweeted that the president was not happy with Spicer’s performance. The next White House press briefing is set for Monday afternoon.

That led to…Kellyanne Conway using a line on Meet the Press on Sunday morning that she probably regrets. The senior White House counselor said Spicer was just presenting "alternative facts," an Orwellian phrase if there ever was one. The phrase dominated much of the news cycle on Sunday. Merriam-Webster took advantage of the moment with this Sunday afternoon tweet.



What else happened this weekend? Protesters took to the streets of cities across the country on Saturday for the Women’s March, which is being called the biggest mass-protest in the country’s history. The turnout even surprised the march’s organizers. Activists are pondering how to capture the momentum.

And…The Super Bowl LI matchup is set. The Atlanta Falcons will take on the New England Patriots the Sunday after next in Houston after both teams romped to victories on Sunday. Advertising spots for the big game have been sold at a slower pace than usual this time around, according to Forbes.



New from PRWeek: Insurance company Chubb has hired State Farm alum David Beigie as VP of global digital comms. London-based agency Brands2Life has opened its first U.S. office in San Francisco. Samsung is hoping to win back customers’ trust after releasing its report on the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco this morning.



Glitch grounds United fleet. The airline halted all domestic flights on Sunday night for an hour-plus due to a computer problem. The issue led to delays across the carrier’s domestic schedule. International flights were not affected.