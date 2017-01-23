In brief: Former Africa minister turns PR adviser, Scottish FA PR chief departs for Frame, new CEO at Investis

Former Africa minister turns PR adviser, Scottish FA PR chief departs, Scales weighs in as Investis boss and more from PRWeek UK.

Former Africa minister turns PR adviser

Conservative MP James Duddridge, the former minister for Africa, has been hired as a part-time adviser to Brand Communications. He will remain an MP but provide insight to the agency on Brexit issues and financial services. Brand Communications has an HQ in London with offices in Accra, Lagos and Abidjan. It has its roots in consumer PR and marketing but is also moving into areas such as public affairs.

Scottish FA PR chief departs

Darryl Broadfoot, the head of communications and corporate affairs at the Scottish FA, has joined Glasgow marketing and comms agency Frame. The firm branched out into PR two years ago, as part of a joint venture with Charlotte Street Partners, and clients include housebuilder Miller Homes and Perth Racecourse.

Scales weighs in as Investis boss

Digital comms company Investis has appointed Don Scales as CEO. The firm employs more than 500 people in six offices globally, with its HQ in London. Scales was previously CEO of digital marketing agency iCrossing. Clients include GE, the New York Stock Exchange, BP and Rolls Royce.

Hudson Sandler's fashion win

Hudson Sandler has been appointed as the retained agency for international comms and brand awareness for Quiz. The fashion brand has 300 stores in more than 20 countries, with a quarter of those in the UK and Ireland.

Shapeez hires London agency

Access Emanate has been appointed by Shapeez, a US maker of bra and body shaping products, to help it break into the UK market. The agency, which has a London office in addition to three in the US, has also taken on new account supervisor, Ravi Pau.

Loudbird's trio of briefs

St Albans firm Loudbird PR and Communications has won a trio of new clients - the private healthcare provider One Stop Doctors, the six-site UK holiday park operator Away Resort, and the UK arm of WWOO, a Dutch manufacturer of barbecuing, outdoor cooking and garden spa facilities.

Naismiths embarks with new PR firm

Commercial property consultancy Naismiths has appointed Birmingham-based Barques PR to raise the profile of its Midlands operations.