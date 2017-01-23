Trump spokesman Sean Spicer's attack on press is an ominous sign in the era of owned media

Sean Spicer's first press briefing as President Trump's official spokesman was truly an extraordinary moment. Watching open-mouthed from London, PRWeek UK deputy editor John Harrington considers the wider ramifications.

If you haven't viewed his press conference yet, it's worth seeing:

Addressing the White House press corps in the style of a teacher chastising unruly pupils, Spicer promised to "hold the press accountable".

He attacked the media for its "deliberate false reporting" about attendance at Trump’s inauguration and other things, accusing them of "sewing divisions about tweets and false narratives" – leading to a slew of amusing #AlternativeFacts memes starring the comms man.

His refusal to take questions also suggested distain for the 'establishment' press.

Perhaps Spicer’s most telling remark is when he says Trump will "take his message directly to the American people".

It’s a tactic not unusual for many corporations that prefer engaging via their own channels than traditional media relations. But it’s an ominous sign for anyone who cares about political accountability by the Fourth Estate.

Meanwhile, back in Britain, our own leader was politely but firmly grilled by Andrew Marr on Sunday about her knowledge of a failed Trident missile test.

I know which version of political/media relations I prefer.

