Want to be a PR leader of the future? Apply now for the PRCA/PRWeek Fast Track mentoring scheme

PRWeek and the PRCA want the next generation of PR and comms leaders to take part in the Fast Track mentoring scheme, with mentors including some of UK PR's most experienced practitioners.

The scheme, free to PRCA members, is aimed at professionals at senior account director or associate director level or above in agencies, and in-house members with the ability to manage an in-house team.

Each mentoring engagement will last for six months, with the first tranche of mentors beginning in February 2017 and ending in July 2017. Each structured mentoring placement starts with a face-to-face meeting between mentor and mentee and will then be followed by monthly meetings.

Of the initial 21 mentors announced on what is the scheme's second year, most are UK-based, but there are also two in the UAE, working with PRCA MENA, which was launched last year. They are:

Iain Anderson, co-founder and executive chairman at Cicero Group

Eben Black FPRCA, managing director at Erudite PR, and former political journalist and head of media at DLA Piper

Colin Byrne, CEO UK and EMEA, Weber Shandwick

Rod Cartwright, director of Ketchum's global corporate & public affairs practice

Alison Clarke, consultant and former Grayling UK CEO

Sally Costerton, consultant and former EMEA CEO of Hill+Knowlton Strategies

Jackie Elliot, former CEO of MSLGroup's London office, former PRCA chair and PRWeek columnist

Dick Fedorcio, former Metropolitan Police comms chief

Alastair Gornall, former CEO of Reed Exhibitions and chair of Blue Rubicon, current chair at Hanover

Angela Heylin, formerly of Charles Barker and BSMG Worldwide

Richard Houghton, formerly FleishmanHillard, Shandwick and Ketchum, and a PRWeek columnist

Howell James, CEO, Quiller Consultants and former permanent secretary for Government communications in the Cabinet Office

Jonathan Jordan, founder and senior partner of Sermelo

Barry Leggetter, former CEO of several agencies, now CEO of AMEC

Alex Malouf, corporate communications manager for the Arabian peninsula at Procter & Gamble

Michael Murphy, formerly of Grayling and Weber Shandwick

Angie Moxham, founder, 3 Monkeys (now 3 Monkeys Zeno)

Alex Singleton, head of communications and marketing, Circle Health

Basil Towers, senior managing director, Teneo Blue Rubicon

Yiannis Vafeas, managing director MENA, Golin

Adrian Wheeler, former CEO, GCI Group, and former chair of the PRCA

Individuals or their colleagues who wish to put themselves forward for the programme should email PRCA communications director Matt Cartmell, explaining in no more than 250 words why they would like to be mentored, and what they would hope to gain from the scheme.

Senior PR professionals who want to put themselves forward as additional mentors should also contact Cartmell with information on their career.