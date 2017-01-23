Brunswick hires Munich Re head of comms as partner

Added 59 minutes ago by John Harrington , Be the first to comment

Brunswick has hired Christian Lawrence, long-standing head of communications at reinsurance giant Munich Re, as a partner at its Munich office.

News
Christian Lawrence: formerly of Allianz Global Investors, General Reinsurance and Bosch
Christian Lawrence: formerly of Allianz Global Investors, General Reinsurance and Bosch

Lawrence, who joins Brunswick in the summer, has been at Munich Re - generally ranked as the world's largest reinsurer, or insurer of insurance firms - for 10 years.

Before this, Lawrence held senior comms roles at asset management firm Allianz Global Investors, General Reinsurance (based in the US), and Bosch, where his various roles included head of comms at its UK subsidiary.

Brunswick Group CEO Susan Gilchrist said: "Christian Lawrence is a recognised communications expert with tremendous experience. We are very pleased that he will be joining us to strengthen our team in Germany, one of our key markets in which we have delivered strong growth in recent years.

"Christian will also further develop our capability to support both German and international clients on cross-border transactions and projects."

London-headquartered Brunswick said its German offices have recently advised on a number of cross-border transactions, including Bayer AG’s $66bn (£52bn) acquisition of Monsanto, the merger of Siemens’ wind power business with Spain’s Gamesa, the acquisition of Krauss Maffei Group by ChemChina, and the takeover of robot maker Kuka by China’s Midea Group.

Brunswick, the world’s ninth biggest PR agency by revenue in 2015 according to PRWeek’s Global Agency Business Report, has offices in 23 countries.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Would you like to post a comment?

Please Sign in or register.

Join a growing community of PRWeek comms professionals today

  • Read more articles each month
  • Sign up for free specialised news bulletins
Register Now
Already Registered?

Get our email newsletters

Need to Know

2016 Global Agency Business Report

2016 Hall of Femme

2016 PRWeek U.S. Awards winners

Salary Survey 2016

The New Influencers

Hot Right Now