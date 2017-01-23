Pancreatic Cancer UK wants us all to call everyone Dave for a day

The charity Pancreatic Cancer UK is again preparing to run its annual Call Everyone Dave for a Day on 8 February, in memory of the actor who played dopey road sweeper Trigger in Only Fools and Horses.

The campaign is run annually on the birthday of Roger Lloyd-Pack, who is most famous for his work in the sitcom. He died in January 2014 of pancreatic cancer, and the charity first ran the fundraising and awareness event in 2015.

Since then, the event has raised over £22,000 for the charity, with more than 500 companies requesting fundraising packs last year.

It calls on workers in the UK to "change" their name to Dave, call everyone in their office Dave, or challenge their boss to dress up as their favourite Dave, the charity said.

It is inspired by Lloyd-Pack's character, who always referred to central character Rodney as Dave.

"However you decide to get involved, you'll be helping us take on this tough cancer through vital research, support and campaigning to transform the future for people affected," said Leeann Wilmer, head of events at Pancreatic Cancer UK.

According to Cancer Research UK, pancreatic cancer has the lowest survival rate of the 21 'common' cancers, with just one per cent of patients surviving 10 years after diagnosis.

