Samsung hopes to 'win back trust' after blaming batteries for Galaxy Note 7 fires

Added 5 hours ago by Omar Oakes , Be the first to comment

Samsung has today confirmed the overheating of its Galaxy Note 7 smartphones was caused by faults with their batteries.

News

The Korean tech giant recalled the phones last October, after customers complained the devices were emitting smoke and catching fire.

In a statement, Samsung said it "concluded that batteries were found to be the cause of the Note 7 incidents" in an investigation it said lasted several months.

During a press conference in Seoul today, DJ Koh, president of mobile communications business at Samsung Electronics, discussed the investigation.

Koh said: "Today, more than ever, we are committed to earning the trust of our customers through innovation that redefines what is possible in safety, and as a gateway to unlimited possibilities and incredible new experiences."

In a letter posted on its UK website, Europe CEO of the business YH Eom writes: "On behalf of all our employees across Europe, we are truly sorry, and grateful for your ongoing support. We will listen to you, learn from this and act in a way that allows us to win back your trust."

Samsung Galaxy Note7

This article first appeared in PRWeek sister title Campaign

