Brands2Life launches first US office in San Francisco

London-based PR agency Brands2Life has launched its first overseas office in San Francisco, and has re-hired Rene Musech to head the new operation.

Brands2Life said the US operation would be an extension of the London team. Clients include insurance and customer behaviour insight company Collinson Group, HR systems firms Fairsail, and publishing and events company Informa.

Musech (pictured), whose new role is managing director, Brands2Life US, previously headed the San Francisco office of Liberty Communications. Before this, she worked in the business and technology practice in Brands2Life’s London office. Her career client experience includes GE, Cognizant, Intuit, Starship Technologies and Genband.

Brands2Life, founded in 2000 by Giles Fraser and Sarah Scales, generated UK revenue of £11.6m ($14.5m) in 2015, according to PRWeek’s UK Top 150 Consultancies table.

Fraser said: "Our expansion to the US enables us to serve our clients on the ground on both sides of the Atlantic and furthers our ability to provide the industry’s best international campaign support."