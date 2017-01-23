Brands2Life launches first US office in San Francisco

Added 47 minutes ago by John Harrington , Be the first to comment

London-based PR agency Brands2Life has launched its first overseas office in San Francisco, and has re-hired Rene Musech to head the new operation.

News

Brands2Life said the US operation would be an extension of the London team. Clients include insurance and customer behaviour insight company Collinson Group, HR systems firms Fairsail, and publishing and events company Informa.

Musech (pictured), whose new role is managing director, Brands2Life US, previously headed the San Francisco office of Liberty Communications. Before this, she worked in the business and technology practice in Brands2Life’s London office. Her career client experience includes GE, Cognizant, Intuit, Starship Technologies and Genband.

Brands2Life, founded in 2000 by Giles Fraser and Sarah Scales, generated UK revenue of £11.6m ($14.5m) in 2015, according to PRWeek’s UK Top 150 Consultancies table.

Fraser said: "Our expansion to the US enables us to serve our clients on the ground on both sides of the Atlantic and furthers our ability to provide the industry’s best international campaign support."

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Would you like to post a comment?

Please Sign in or register.

Join a growing community of PRWeek comms professionals today

  • Read more articles each month
  • Sign up for free specialised news bulletins
Register Now
Already Registered?

Get our email newsletters

Need to Know

2016 Global Agency Business Report

2016 Hall of Femme

2016 PRWeek U.S. Awards winners

Salary Survey 2016

The New Influencers

Hot Right Now