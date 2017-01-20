Mastercard's Beaumont named 2017 PRWeek Global Awards jury chair

Rose Beaumont leads international and European communications for the global financial services company, which won Global Campaign of the Year in 2016 - final call for 2017 entries is Tuesday, January 24.

LONDON: PRWeek has appointed Rose Beaumont, SVP of communications at Mastercard, this year’s chair of judges for the PRWeek Global Awards.

Beaumont has led communications at Mastercard for five years. She leads international and European communications for the financial services corporation out of London.

Over her career, she has headed up Europe and EMEA communications for major companies including Yahoo and The Walt Disney Company, and spent a number of years at U.K. agency Consolidated PR.

"Recognition and reward are the best way of driving excellence at every stage of the creative and implementation processes, ensuring we are constantly striving for the greatest impact," Beaumont said. "The PRWeek Global Awards focus on acknowledging the transformational work that reflects the highest standards in building brands, establishing trust, and enabling the growth of enterprise around the world; honouring the achievements that make PR the most powerful tool in a business and brand’s arsenal."

Last year’s winners included Weber Shandwick taking home Global Agency of the Year for the second year running and the "Selfie-Nomics" campaign by Mastercard and Ketchum picking up Global Campaign of the Year.

The final entry deadline for the 2017 Global Awards has been extended to Tuesday, January 24. Awards will be handed out at a gala dinner in London on May 11. For more information about the Global Awards and to enter, visit www.prweekglobalawards.com.