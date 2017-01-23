Chubb hires State Farm vet David Beigie as global digital comms VP

Beigie was previously chief comms officer and VP of creative services at State Farm.

NEW YORK: Insurance company Chubb has hired State Farm alum David Beigie as VP of global digital comms.

Beigie stepped into the role on January 17 and reports to chief comms officer Patrick McGovern.



He leads global digital comms at Chubb, overseeing global web-based comms assets as well as strategy, operations, and governance for the company’s global social media platforms, according to his LinkedIn page.

"As the world becomes ever more digitized and connected, there are both opportunities and risks," Beigie told PRWeek in an emailed statement. "Helping people understand Chubb’s deep expertise in these areas across 54 countries is a tremendous opportunity for any communicator."

At State Farm, Beigie served as chief comms officer for nearly seven years. In addition to traditional duties such as crisis comms and media relations, Beigie oversaw the integration of all comms functions, his LinkedIn states. Later in his tenure, he also led State Farm’s creative services and its integrated marketing initiatives.

Between his current role at State Farm and Chubb, Beigie served as an advisor for Alaska Airlines, providing "project-based brand and issues counsel," according to his LinkedIn.

His four-month stint came to an end in December, the same month Alaska Air closed its acquisition of Virgin America. It is unclear if Beigie’s duties focused on the deal, where culture and brand identity surfaced as key issues. The newly formed airline ultimately took the Alaska Airlines name.

Prior to that, Beigie served as chief comms officer at T-Mobile U.S., where he was responsible for all external, internal, and community relations efforts, his LinkedIn states. He later took on the additional role of CMO. A key product he helped launch was the first Android mobile phone.

ACE Limited completed its $29.5 billion acquisition of Chubb last January.