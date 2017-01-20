Facebook suggests strategies to dominate the Super Bowl

Like the football players, marketers must train for the Super Bowl.

On Thursday, Facebook published key findings about its user data from last year’s Super Bowl. After analyzing posts on Facebook and Instagram, Facebook suggested two strategies to help marketers tackle social media during the big game: think mobile and plan ahead.

Audiences are increasingly reaching for mobile phones to post about events, and Facebook believes the trend will continue. Last year, 89% of all Super Bowl-related videos, photos, and posts on the platforms were uploaded through mobile phones, leaving just 11% for desktop.

Conversations about the game on Facebook and Instagram have increased by 15% year-over-year, which means a larger population will be using phones to share what they find, feel, and see, the company predicts. Last year, 60 million people made 200 million posts, likes and comments on Facebook and 38 million people made 150 million posts on Instagram.

Facebook also suggests marketers plan ahead. The platform found that 45% of Super Bowl conversations begin on the platform in January, and about 55% take place on the day of the Super Bowl.

The posts not only focused on the big game, but on the entertainment on the screen and at home. On average, 48% of conversations revolved around cheering on a team, 13% focused on Super Bowl parties, 11% on entertainment, nine percent on what was happening during the game, eight percent about food and drink, and eight percent on commercials.

Overall, women dominated the Super Bowl conversations on both platforms, except in those that revolved around what has happening during the game. On average, 63% of women participated, compared to 42% of men.

This story first appeared on campaignlive.com