Breakfast Briefing, 1.20.2017: Inauguration Day

Inauguration Day, January 20, 2017: Donald J. Trump will be sworn in as the 45th U.S. president on the Capitol steps at noon. Here’s a behind-the-scenes look at his day, via ABC News. Will he live-tweet the inauguration? The Associated Press reported Trump parted with his Android smartphone on Thursday for a super-high-security device. And what brands will have a presence? Who’s in and who’s out, via Campaign. Going to DC for another reason: Why one longtime investor relations pro is headed to the women’s march, via The New York Times.
Crystal ball: Trying to predict the Trump administration. How public affairs professionals are bracing for Trump’s presidency. What the White House press corps might look like. Why it’s time to end Trump myopia. Can incoming White House press secretary and communications director Sean Spicer pull off double duty? How advertising failed Hillary Clinton.
New this morning: Research from the Plank Center makes the case that millennials should be taken more seriously in the workplace despite clashing with older employees. After-hours news: Target has promoted Rick Gomez to CMO, replacing Jeff Jones, who departed the retailer last September to join Uber.
From Davos: Business leaders in the Swiss mountains are realizing the need to make up job losses that occurred as they embraced automation and robots in the workplace. NYT: A gathering of the global elite through a woman’s eyes.
What went wrong with the Galaxy Note 7: Irregularly sized batteries and other manufacturing problems, according to The Wall Street Journal’s early look at Samsung’s crisis post-mortem. The South Korean company pulled the smartphone model from shelves in October.
Snapchat pushes back against inflated growth claims. Snapchat parent company Snap Inc. is throwing cold water on claims it is embellishing its user growth ahead of an expected IPO. The company said claims by a former employee that it is overstating user numbers are "all about publicity."
Studios cancel A Dog’s Purpose premiere. Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment have called off the film’s Los Angeles debut after a video emerged of a German Shepherd being forced to perform in an artificial environment during filming. PETA is calling for a boycott of the movie.
Twitter makes diversity gains. The platform became slightly more diverse last year, hiring more women and people of color, according to its latest report, released Thursday evening. Fifty-seven percent of the company’s staffers are white, down two points from 2015, and 37% of employees are women, up three points.
Breakfast Briefing, 1.20.2017: Inauguration Day
Trying to predict a Trump presidency.
Inauguration Day, January 20, 2017: Donald J. Trump will be sworn in as the 45th U.S. president on the Capitol steps at noon. Here’s a behind-the-scenes look at his day, via ABC News. Will he live-tweet the inauguration? The Associated Press reported Trump parted with his Android smartphone on Thursday for a super-high-security device. And what brands will have a presence? Who’s in and who’s out, via Campaign. Going to DC for another reason: Why one longtime investor relations pro is headed to the women’s march, via The New York Times.
Have you registered with us yet?
Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletinsRegister
Already registered?Sign in
Join a growing community of PRWeek comms professionals today
- Read more articles each month
- Sign up for free specialised news bulletins