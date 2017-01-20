TweetLikeTrump - tremendous UK PR pros rise to the challenge. Smart and witty!

When PRWeek UK pledged to starting tweeting in the style of incoming US President Donald Trump this morning, we were confident that our readers would respond with wit and creativity.

The unique linguistic style of @RealDonaldTrump is now recognisable across the world, as Twitter has been the new leader of the Free World's chosen method for external communications.

So, we decided to try apeing it on the day of Trump's inauguration.

So in honour of the President's #Inauguration, we've decided to #TweetLikeTrump today. Feel free to join in & MAKE PR GREAT AGAIN! pic.twitter.com/HclMKH0npc — PRWeek UK (@prweekuknews) January 20, 2017

Some of the first responses hit the mark perfectly - the PRWeek team had to double-check that the first one, by Chris Blackwood, was indeed from the Third City PR man, not an irate Trump fan.

@prweekuknews belittling the office of POTUS. No respect. But you are run by snowflakes. Shame! Sad!! — Chris Blackwood (@Blackwood_C) January 20, 2017

@prweekuknews Wrote a release, a tremendous release. My words are the best, they're HUGE. The coverage will be unpresidented. NOT FAKE NEWS! — Tom Richards (@teorichards) January 20, 2017

@prweekuknews Did this blog post for a client. It's going be HUGE! The best experts. Just fantastic! #TweetLikeTrump https://t.co/7LKWYChC3E — Brett Walker (@BrettWalkerPR) January 20, 2017

Read next: Eight REAL NEWS Twitter accounts to follow on Trump's inauguration day

It wasn't long before more people joined in the fun.

Biased US media deserves to fail! They should take a lesson from UK mag PRWeek. Great British read. Much credibility! #TweetLikeTrump https://t.co/KOCKWr5cfx — Karen Triggs (@karentriggs) January 20, 2017

We float something down the Thames, everybody loves it - seriously EVERYBODY- and FAKE NEWS SITE @prweekuknews refuse to cover it. SAD! https://t.co/W10LKcT52K — Thomas Carlo Morris (@iamdjcarlo) January 20, 2017

The staff at @prweekuknews, which I hear is highly overrated, should immediately apologize to Mr Trump for their terrible behavior https://t.co/CiWoPEa5w4 — Chris Herbert (@Chrs_H) January 20, 2017

Wrong! Fake media want this hashtag to be trending but the people know the truth - SAD!! #TweetlikeTrump https://t.co/cVqs0sElvU — Lucy Ellis (@lucyellis87) January 20, 2017

Inspired by Trump, PRWeek noticed a glaring oversight in border security with the neighbouring borough.

PRWeek's Twickenham border is being breached daily by Richmond folk. We have built a wall. Richmond will pay for the wall! #TweetLikeTrump pic.twitter.com/iXVZzxOJ5O — PRWeek UK (@prweekuknews) January 20, 2017

We weren't the only people concerned about this...

@prweekuknews Richmond aren't sending their best people. They're bring quinoa, they're bring Waitrose. And some, I assume, are good people. — Adam Johnstone (@idle_flim_flam) January 20, 2017

We'd like to give a special mention to Red Lorry Yellow Lorry, which now appears to have liked the ideas so much that they have given the Trump treatment to everything on its Twitter feed today.

"Business" people @Forbes think FAKE NEWS could help brands rise to the top. Not nice! https://t.co/6t7aNtJxul #TweetlikeTrump — RedLorry YellowLorry (@RedLorryComms) January 20, 2017

Finally, one follower conscientiously objected to it all. Sad!