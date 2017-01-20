#TweetLikeTrump - tremendous UK PR pros rise to the challenge. Smart and witty!

Added 56 minutes ago by PRWeek UK staff

When PRWeek UK pledged to starting tweeting in the style of incoming US President Donald Trump this morning, we were confident that our readers would respond with wit and creativity.

News

The unique linguistic style of @RealDonaldTrump is now recognisable across the world, as Twitter has been the new leader of the Free World's chosen method for external communications.

So, we decided to try apeing it on the day of Trump's inauguration.

Some of the first responses hit the mark perfectly - the PRWeek team had to double-check that the first one, by Chris Blackwood, was indeed from the Third City PR man, not an irate Trump fan.

It wasn't long before more people joined in the fun.

Inspired by Trump, PRWeek noticed a glaring oversight in border security with the neighbouring borough.

We weren't the only people concerned about this...

We'd like to give a special mention to Red Lorry Yellow Lorry, which now appears to have liked the ideas so much that they have given the Trump treatment to everything on its Twitter feed today.

Finally, one follower conscientiously objected to it all. Sad!

