Donald Trump: Eight Twitter accounts to follow as the new President gets sworn in

Added 1 hour ago by Robert Smith

As Donald Trump gets sworn in as the 45th President of the United States, PRWeek UK runs through eight Twitter accounts you should be following today.

PRWeek lists where to follow the news from Capitol Hill on Twitter (©ThinkstockPhotos)
Piers Morgan - @piersmorgan

Former newspaper editor and current Good Morning Britain host, Morgan says he wouldn't have voted for Trump but has urged people to give him a chance. He's an outspoken serial tweeter, so expect a lot of fiery comment from this one.

Andy Wigmore - @andywigmore

Wigmore is a "bad boy" Brexit PR, handling comms for Arron Banks, who co-founded the Leave.EU campaign and is a close associate of Nigel Farage. No doubt Wigmore and co will be front and centre as he cheers Trump into office.

Alex Deane - @ajcdeane

Deane is MD and head of public affairs UK in the strategic communications division of FTI Consulting. He is also openly pro-Brexit and will be tweeting live from the inauguration. Look out for no-so-subtle digs at the left. He's also in Washington DC for the big event.

Laura Kuenssberg - @bbclaurak

The BBC's political editor is definitely one to watch as Trump takes office. She will almost certainly be offering impartial analysis on the next POTUS.

Iain Anderson - @iain_w_anderson

Anderson is the executive chairman at comms shop Cicero Group, a former APPC, has more than 20 years' experience in global public policy issues, and is a prolific political tweeter. Watch out for a less-than-warm welcome for the new president.

Inauguration 2017 - @Inaug2017

For those who want to know what is happening in DC, the US government has set up an inauguration account, which helps people stay informed as they travel through the city.

Donald Trump - @realDonaldTrump

He might be a little too busy on official business today to get tweeting - but then again it's never easy to predict how The Donald will behave, of course.

PRWeek UK - @prweekuknews

Expect fireworks, people, because PRWeek UK is going to #TweetLikeTrump all day. 

