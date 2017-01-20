Mischief retains crown against PR rivals in Creative Shootout

Mischief was the winning agency in yesterday's Creative Shootout, with the firm's humorous toilet-based campaign pitch winning over judges and attendees.

Around 30 entries were received for Launch PR's competition, now in its second year.

The eight teams reaching the live final – held at BAFTA, London yesterday – were given a brief from Time to Change, a campaign led by mental health charities Mind and Rethink Mental Illness, at the start of the day. They had four hours to create a campaign plan and pitch it to the audience and their competitors in the afternoon.

The brief was to make Time to Talk Day famous, especially among 25-44 year old C1C2D men, with a costs budget of £250,000.

The tone was supposed to be "urgent, authentic and moving", with Time to Change director Jo Loughran saying that a "worthy" feel should be avoided.

In third place was Ready10, whose campaign centred around brand partnerships with organisations which had 'time' or 'talk' in their name - so The Times could become 'The Times to talk' for the day, and radio station Talksport would be taken over as 'Time to Talksport'. Judges said they enjoyed the "ambition" of the plan.

In second place was Hotwire, who proposed taking over a number of radio stations with a spoof mental health phone-in, during which a male caller does not talk about his problems. The judges praised it for displaying "some really good insight and a really sound rationale for why they were using radio".

The winner was Mischief's 'United' team, who eschewed suggestions that men could be reached through football or pub-orientated campaigns, noting that one thing all men truly have in common is going to the toilet. They noted that toilets are a place where people think, and planned 'Bog Standard Selfies', 'Bog-casts' and experiential activity in public conveniences telling people to ‘Give a s***. Mischief retained its 2016 title in what the judges said was "a unanimous decision by both the judges and the public vote... we loved the idea that it was humorous and had very broad appeal".

Defeated finallists were the other Mischief 'City' team, plus Pornhub takeover proponents Text100 alongside Bottle, Wire and FleishmanHillard Fishburn.