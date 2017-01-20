Hanover gets ex-Publicis Healthcare leader Korving as health chair

Former Publicis Healthcare boss Anna Korving has joined Hanover to chair its healthcare practice, which is led by Andrew Harrison.

Korving is best known for having co-founded and built the agency Resolute Communications, which was acquired by French holding firm Publicis in 2010.

She remained with Publicis' health division until 2015, latterly as executive vice president of global business development.

Korving is scheduled to spend one day a week with the 30-strong healthcare team of London-based Hanover.

The agency recently opened in Dublin, while the healthcare team itself has assembled an advisory team of three former senior NHS and Department of Health managers and began a push into market access at the end of last year with the hire of senior Novartis staffer Jing Wang-Silvanto.

Korving will have a particular focus on the international product and corporate comms practice led by director Frances Beves.

Andrew Harrison, healthcare MD at Hanover, said Korving had joined "at a critical juncture, as we mature into a multi-disciplined health team networked across three offices".

In 2016, Hanover's health revenues grew by nearly 50 per cent to £3.7m, the agency said. The fast-growing firm ranked as the UK's 29th last year, according to the PRWeek Global Agency Business Report.

Publicis' health business earlier this week rebranded, with the Resolute name returning.