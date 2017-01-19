WE Communications hires Matthew Ashworth to helm Seattle office

SEATTLE: WE Communications has hired Porter Novelli VP Matthew Ashworth as GM and SVP of its Seattle office.

Ashworth stepped into the newly created role on Tuesday. He is reporting to Mark Martin, WE’s EVP for the technology sector. Ashworth will oversee the nearly 200 staffers in WE’s Seattle office.

Ashworth said the firm has seen a 20% increase in local clients over the past year.

"There was a need to have someone thinking about the Seattle office as its own entity, the people here, and really grow our Seattle business," he explained.

Ashworth’s responsibilities include client development for a range of Seattle-based clients such as Microsoft, F5, Apptio, Kymeta, K2, and VoiceBox. He will also work on new business across its health, technology, and consumer sectors.

"The growth of the tech industry here is driving every narrative—hiring, traffic, and real estate conversations—so I am excited to have the [opportunity] of taking this amazing office and leading us through this tech boom in Seattle," said Ashworth.

Ashworth joined WE from Porter, where he served as VP and led the firm’s technology practice in its Seattle office. He worked at the Omnicom Group firm for about six years, according to his LinkedIn profile. Before that, Ashworth managed communication strategy for business and partner sales at T-Mobile U.S.A. as senior manager of communications, working with WE in the role.

In November, WE brought on Stephanie Marchesi as president of its health sector and Eastern region.