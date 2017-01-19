Dentsu appoints Toshihiro Yamamoto president and CEO

Japan's advertising giant has named a successor to Tadashi Ishii after a year plagued by scandal.

TOKYO: Dentsu has appointed Toshihiro Yamamoto as its president and CEO, replacing Tadashi Ishii, who announced his resignation in December. The appointment will be effective on Monday.

Yamamoto will step up from the position of SVP. He joined Dentsu in 1981.

Other changes as a result of a board meeting include the appointment of Shoichi Nakamoto as representative director and senior EVP and CFO and Yoshio Takada to representative director and EVP.

Nakamoto led Dentsu’s internal investigation into the handling of accounts across its digital business, the results of which were published on Tuesday. He has worked at Dentsu since 1973, while Takada joined in 1977.

Yamamoto said in a statement that his mission is to "reestablish trust in Dentsu in Japan and build a sustainable growth path for the long term."

"I believe it will become a reality with the improvements we are making to create a more flexible working environment where our diverse talents will thrive to help create value for our clients and professional fulfillment for our people," he said.

This story first appeared on campaignasia.com.