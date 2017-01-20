Spurs plans to 'challenge fans behaviours and beliefs' with new stadium experience

Tottenham Hotspur's head of marketing has told PRWeek the club is creating a brand experience at its new stadium in order to "change behaviours and beliefs" around how fans enjoy a trip to the football.

The north London club were given approval to build a new 61,000 seat stadium by Haringey Council in 2015, and gained approval from then London Mayor Boris Johnson in 2016. It is due to open next year.

Emma Taylor, head of marketing at Spurs, told PRWeek the new stadium would offer fans an unrivalled "next-generation" experience as a combined sport, entertainment, shopping and retail destination.

"We want to change behaviours and beliefs so that people don't just come for the football, but stay for the whole day and experience everything the club offers," she said.

Taylor made the remarks while at a media event yesterday, coordinated by the agency Brands2Life, showcasing the range of lounges and hospitality suites that would be available at the new stadium.

Exploring the stadium through VR and AR experiences, journalists were given virtual access to a range of premium areas that would "revolutionise the match-day experience", the club said.

These areas include the Tunnel Club, which offers fans a "behind-the-scenes-look" of the players' tunnel, and the H Club, which offers a range of fine dining and the opportunity to sit with former players at privately hosted tables.

Tottenham Hotspur has also partnered with the NFL and will be hosting two American football games at the stadium every year from 2018 for at least 10 years.

Donna-Maria Cullen, the club's executive director and former deputy MD at PR firm Good Relations, said the new stadium would have "something for everyone".

"Its construction has triggered growth throughout the local area that will see Tottenham become a leisure destination, as well as an area with new schools, homes and restaurants."

The club is also expecting to host six concerts at the stadium each year.

Spurs' current ground, White Hart Lane, which opened in 1899, will close at the end of the 2016/2017 Premier League season. Spurs will play its home fixtures at Wembley stadium for the duration of the 2017/2018 campaign before moving into the new ground in August 2018.