Watch: Third City and Wellcome Trust warn of epidemics (with Bill Gates' help)

Added 36 minutes ago by Sam Burne James , Be the first to comment

A short animated film from UK foundation the Wellcome Trust, introduced at the World Economic Forum in Davos, warns of the true extent to which epidemics threaten human existence, and calls for work to prevent them.

News

The film, created by the Wellcome Trust's new PR agency Third City alongside production partner Curveball Media, is being introduced at Davos this afternoon by the Microsoft billionaire and philanthropist Bill Gates.

The film is part of a broader campaign, led by the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, with other partners including the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

Chris Blackwood, partner at Third City, said: "This cause is not only challenging, but fantastically worthwhile. Epidemics threaten every human being on the planet, so we need a global solution. We hope our work will push decision-makers around the world to come together to do just this."

"Let's come together, let's research and invest, let's save lives, let's outsmart epidemics," the video urges.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Would you like to post a comment?

Please Sign in or register.

Join a growing community of PRWeek comms professionals today

  • Read more articles each month
  • Sign up for free specialised news bulletins
Register Now
Already Registered?

Get our email newsletters

Need to Know

2016 Global Agency Business Report

2016 Hall of Femme

2016 PRWeek U.S. Awards winners

Salary Survey 2016

The New Influencers

Hot Right Now