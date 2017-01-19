Watch: Third City and Wellcome Trust warn of epidemics (with Bill Gates' help)

A short animated film from UK foundation the Wellcome Trust, introduced at the World Economic Forum in Davos, warns of the true extent to which epidemics threaten human existence, and calls for work to prevent them.

The film, created by the Wellcome Trust's new PR agency Third City alongside production partner Curveball Media, is being introduced at Davos this afternoon by the Microsoft billionaire and philanthropist Bill Gates.

The film is part of a broader campaign, led by the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, with other partners including the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

Chris Blackwood, partner at Third City, said: "This cause is not only challenging, but fantastically worthwhile. Epidemics threaten every human being on the planet, so we need a global solution. We hope our work will push decision-makers around the world to come together to do just this."

"Let's come together, let's research and invest, let's save lives, let's outsmart epidemics," the video urges.