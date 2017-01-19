In brief: Publicis' health units rebrand, Talker Tailor wins big, club entry for John Doe

Publicis' health units rebrand

Publicis Health has been rebranded - its PR and medical education section is now known as Publicis Resolute, reflecting the name of the agency (Resolute Communications) that Publicis acquired in 2002. The other parts of Publicis Health will henceforth be known as Publicis LifeBrands, also a return to previous branding. Both businesses have new logos.

Talker Tailor wins big

Online gambling firm GVC holdings has handed a six-figure brief to Talker Tailor Trouble Maker. The FTSE 250 business has tasked the start-up agency, launched last year by alumni of M&C Saatchi PR and Freuds, with creating campaigns to promoting its various brands, including a talent deal to be announced shortly to support Foxy Bingo.

Club entry for John Doe

John Doe has been taken on by Ocean Beach Club Ibiza and STK Ibiza to position them as the go-to spots for premium party goers visiting the island in 2017. John Doe will manage the consumer and trade press outreach and influencer engagement strategy, working alongside Nick Ede, who will lead the celebrity outreach.

Burgess brief for Social Communications

Social Communications has been appointed by Mid Sussex District Council to deliver a multimedia branding, communications, engagement and PR strategy for the major Burgess Hill regeneration scheme. The Manchester agency recently appointed the lead spokesman for High Speed 2, Ben Ruse, to open a London office.

Sawetz launches Future

Nina Sawetz, who had spent the past six years at Bottle, most recently as head of consumer editorial, has launched her own consultancy, Future. She said her new venture would be a "flexible, independent team of consultants". Earlier in her career she also worked at Frank and the BBC.

H+K's Malaysian boss

H+K has a new MD of its Malaysian business. Click to read the full story from sister title Campaign Asia-Pacific.