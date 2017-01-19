French government picks The Hoffman Agency to promote tech industry

The French Government's economic development agency has handed the The Hoffman Agency an initial one-year brief to promote the country's technology industry, making it one of the agency's largest clients globally.

The agency's teams across North America and Asia will provide media relations, social media, thought leadership and event support services to the client in an attempt to further establish France's tech sector on the world stage, through the La French Tech brand.

The work will be anchored around major industry events, such as CES. This year, France had more start-ups in attendance than any other overseas nation, according to The Hoffman Agency.

The agency also noted that nearly 20 per cent of the 2016 Deloitte Technology Fast 500 (EMEA) were French, and that France has been the fastest-growing country on the list over the past six years, and that since 2013, €200m (£173m) of public funds have been invested in business incubators and accelerator programmes in the country.

At this year's CES, the UK Government was accused of not doing enough to support tech start-ups.

In a recent interview with Business Insider, France's Minister for Digital and Innovation Axelle Lemaire said that "many companies" had been in contact with her about the potential for moving to France following the UK's decision to leave EU, adding that even those who did not move might wish to set up a second location across the channel.

Lou Hoffman, the agency's founder and CEO, said: "We all tend to associate France with goods like wine, cheese, fashion and luxury products, but the tech industry in France is fast becoming a force in the world when it comes to invention.

"Perception hasn’t kept up with the reality of what’s taking place in France, which cuts to the core of our assignment, to get the word out."

Celebrating its 30th year in 2017, The Hoffman Agency is headquartered in the US and has five offices in Asia-Pacific, as well as a European HQ in London.