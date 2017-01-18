Golin ups Patti Temple Rocks to first client innovation officer

The firm also promoted Ginger Porter, MD of the Dallas office, to regional president for the Midwest.

CHICAGO: Golin has appointed Chicago MD Patti Temple Rocks as its first client innovation officer.

The firm has also upped Dallas MD Ginger Porter to Midwest region president.

Temple Rocks and Porter will be based in Golin’s Chicago headquarters and join the agency’s executive board, reporting to Gary Rudnick, CEO+ operations.

Temple Rocks will be responsible for identifying and leveraging innovative offerings for clients globally.

As Midwest region president, Porter will have oversight of Golin’s Chicago and Dallas operations. She is relocating from Dallas to Chicago for the role and taking on the role of MD for Golin’s headquarters, as well.

Temple Rocks has served as an MD at Golin since 2011. Before that, she was chief reputation officer at Leo Burnett Worldwide, VP of public affairs, brand, and reputation for Dow Chemical, and EVP at then-GolinHarris, according to her LinkedIn account.

Porter has worked at Golin since 2002. Before that, she worked at Springbok/Cohn & Wolfe for five years as VP.

Neither Porter nor Temple Rocks could immediately be reached for comment.

The Interpublic Group agency is also promoting executive director Alex Tan to associate MD for Dallas. It has also expanded the leadership responsibilities of executive director Carrie von der Sitt in Chicago to define and grow Golin’s food and beverage business in the U.S.

The promotions are effective on April 1.

Late last year, Golin hired Edelman SVP Carrie Galli to lead its global HR function.

Golin CEO Fred Cook stepped down at the start of the year, replaced by three senior executives as part of its "CEO+" model. Jon Hughes, Matt Neale, and Rudnick are sharing chief executive responsibilities, reporting to Cook and IPG CFO Frank Mergenthaler. Cook is serving as the agency’s chairman and spending more time on his role as director of the University of Southern California’s Center for Public Relations at the Annenberg School.

Golin’s holding company, Interpublic Group, said in October that its CMG division, which houses PR firms including Golin and Weber Shandwick, achieved 9.4% organic revenue growth in the third quarter, reaching $419 million.